Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday.
Weatherford International Trading Up 2.0 %
Weatherford International stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 168,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.