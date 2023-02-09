Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday.

Weatherford International stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 168,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

