Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,576,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,913,000 after buying an additional 994,659 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 55.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Weibo by 8.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.