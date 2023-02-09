Weil Company Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

INTU stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.22. 132,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day moving average is $413.38. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $575.91. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

