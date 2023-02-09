Weil Company Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,607. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $411.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

