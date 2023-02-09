Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 3.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $62,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,598. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

