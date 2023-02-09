Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

