WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.52 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

NYSE:WEX traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.77. 970,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.08.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 51.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

