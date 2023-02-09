WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$610.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.57 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.08.

NYSE WEX traded up $11.29 on Thursday, reaching $197.88. 118,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,675. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 51.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

