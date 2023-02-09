Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Up 4.4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 22,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wilton Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$55.30 million and a PE ratio of -29.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

