WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.48

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 3298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

