WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0294

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.21 million and approximately $17.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006466 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001125 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
