WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0294

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.21 million and approximately $17.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001125 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02941307 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $45.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

