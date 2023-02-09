Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $171.99 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $171.99 million and $241,625.90 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,191,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,352,471 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,119,112 with 1,735,279,720 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09986842 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,338.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

