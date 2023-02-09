Wrapped TRON 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.83 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.42 billion and $3.83 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06475104 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,128,020.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

