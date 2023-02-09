Wrapped TRON Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and approximately $2.02 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06475104 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,128,020.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

