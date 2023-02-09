Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $138.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wynn Resorts traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 1298424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.
WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
