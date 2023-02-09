Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $138.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wynn Resorts traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 1298424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

