X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 121,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,256 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:ASHR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,001. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.