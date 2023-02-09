XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.70

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 24.75 ($0.30). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,137,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of £61.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.26.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

