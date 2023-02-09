Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

