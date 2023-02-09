YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.23 million and $404,970.71 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00022056 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $474,707.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

