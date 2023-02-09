Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 156,560 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,560 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
FIS opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
