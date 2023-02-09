Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,068 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

