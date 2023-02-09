Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.