Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,606 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,357 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

