112,444 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of -0.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.