1,324 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $914,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

