1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Head to Head Survey

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1847 and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.04 -$3.31 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 11.76 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1847 has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1847 and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than 1847.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats 1847 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

