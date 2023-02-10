1,964 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.45. 149,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average is $189.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.