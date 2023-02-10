221,475 Shares in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Rpo LLC owned about 1.48% of Digital Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 57,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

