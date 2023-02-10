2,875 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 82.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

