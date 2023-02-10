37,125 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $6,020,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $114,511,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

