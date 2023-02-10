50,000 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Cowen cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CL King cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.