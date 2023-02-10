500,000 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $27.43. 4,287,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,966. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

