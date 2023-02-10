519 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

Albemarle Price Performance

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.60.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

