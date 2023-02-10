52,133 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 201,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $52.46.

