6,569 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

