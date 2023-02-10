89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

89bio Trading Up 0.5 %

89bio stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $743.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. Analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

