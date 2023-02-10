8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Down 5.1%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 207,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,818,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

8X8 Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

