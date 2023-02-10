A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells $170,875.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

