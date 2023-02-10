abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 302.2% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 243,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,257. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

