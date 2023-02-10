Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Adacel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

