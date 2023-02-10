Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 772.0% in January

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 772.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 14,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. Adecco Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

