Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Adecoagro Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $855.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Further Reading
