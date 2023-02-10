Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $855.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.