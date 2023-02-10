Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 469.7% in January

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.61) to GBX 2,560 ($30.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.89) to GBX 2,743 ($32.97) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.
Admiral Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.