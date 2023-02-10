Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 469.7% in January

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.61) to GBX 2,560 ($30.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.89) to GBX 2,743 ($32.97) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.