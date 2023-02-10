Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.37 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $68,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

