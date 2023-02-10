Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 10,782,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,319,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

