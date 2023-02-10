AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$13.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. 1,033,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,792. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

