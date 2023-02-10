AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 15th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AGF Management Trading Up 0.8 %

AGFMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

