Aion Trading Up 10.1% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $18.47 million and $1.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00230004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00110259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

