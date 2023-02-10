Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,021.86 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,303.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,069.10.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,413,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

