Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 1.5%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.03). Approximately 68,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 102,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.00).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £500.73 million and a PE ratio of 2,407.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.91), for a total value of £8,430,696.75 ($10,134,267.04).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

